Climate Change and Conflict, September 2019

Improving prospects for peace through WFP climate action

UNDERSTANDING THE LINK

Climate change acts as a risk multiplier, especially in parts of the world which are prone to social tensions. While climate change cannot be identified as the only reason for conflict, it amplifies and compounds those inequalities and vulnerabilities that often underpin conflict (read full brief here):

Environmental dimension: Rainfall variability and water scarcity can lead to tension, even conflict, among people who rely on seasonal rainfall as a source of water for consumption, livestock and agriculture.

Economic dimension: There is evidence that a 1°C higher temperature can lead to a drop of more than 2 percent in economic growth in poor countries, also affecting crop and food production. This can result in increased food prices with a higher likelihood of violent conflict.

In addition, economic shocks in fragile countries can expose young, unemployed people to recruitment by armed groups.

Social dimension: When livestock herds are reduced in size by the forced selling of livestock due to climate shocks, pastoralists tend to become less mobile, switching to a more sedentary herding system. In this way, they become even more vulnerable in the event of poor rainfall. Alternately, when pastoralists move due to lack of natural resources – food, fodder and water – they are more vulnerable to conflict with settled communities.

Political dimension: Low-income countries in degraded environments face a higher risk of economic shocks, forced migration and disruption of political institutions, which are especially challenging to overcome in fragile and unstable political environments.

WFP’S CONTRIBUTION TO THE PROSPECT OF PEACE

In 2018, WFP partnered with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) to assess how WFP’s programming might contribute to improving prospects for peace.

The report, based on case studies conducted in El Salvador, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan and Mali, found that WFP’s contributions were strongest in the following areas:

• Livelihood investments: In fragile and conflict-affected situations, WFP supports community assets and livelihoods that reduce vulnerability and enhance resilience to shocks.

• Building good links between the state and citizens: WFP programmes strengthen national social protection systems and provide safety nets, improving the accountability of government and its relationship with citizens.

• Natural resource management: WFP contributes to reducing stresses over food and water’s availability for vulnerable communities through food delivery, rehabilitation of irrigation canals, reforestation of degraded landscapes, and by brokering agreements between landless groups and landowners. These interventions contribute to reducing the risk of conflict outbreaks.

• Community-based participatory approaches: When planning, implementing and monitoring programmes, WFP relies on a participatory approach in which representatives from all segments of the community are involved. Experience shows this method helps build trust and cohesion among community members.