Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change - Summary for Policymakers

Background

The Sixth Assessment Report consists of contributions from each of the three IPCC Working Groups and a Synthesis Report (SYR), which integrates the Working Group contributions and the Special Reports produced in the cycle. The meeting to draft the outline of the Sixth Assessment Report took place in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) in May 2017. The draft outlines were approved by the 46th Session of the Panel in September 2017. More information on the sixth assessment cycle is available here.

The First-Order Draft of the Working Group III contribution to AR6 underwent an expert review from 29 April – 23 June 2019. The Second-Order Draft was reviewed by experts and governments from 18 January to 14 March 2021 (Read more ). The Final Government Distribution of the final draft of the report and Government Review of the Summary for Policymakers took place from 29 November 2021 to 30 January 2022.

The Working Group III contribution to the Sixth Assessment Report was finalized on 4 April 2022 during the 14th Session of Working Group III and 56th Session of the IPCC.

