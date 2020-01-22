22 Jan 2020

Climate and Disaster Displacement: The Importance of Disaster Law and Policy

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.83 MB)

Context:

Disasters and Displacement in a Changing Climate In 2018, it was estimated that 19.2 million people were newly displaced as a result of disasters triggered by suddenonset hazards, including floods, storms, volcanic activity and earthquakes (IDMC). Many more people are forced to flee their homes every year due to slow-onset hazards, including drought, desertification and increased salinization. Most of this displacement is internal, however some people cross national borders to reach safety. As the impacts of climate change intensify, levels of displacement due to climate and weatherrelated hazards are expected to further increase.

In some situations, disasters or disaster risks are so severe that they necessitate the planned relocation of persons away from their homes. Planned relocation can be a vital way of reducing disaster risk or adapting to a changing climate.

However, the experience of communities with planned relocations are predominantly negative due to a lack of community participation, the selection of inappropriate sites and under-budgeting of relocation costs.

Climate and disaster displacement is not only a humanitarian concern, but also a developmental, governance and human rights issue. Effectively addressing displacement requires investments in understanding and identifying risks, reducing vulnerability and exposure, and ensuring that governance frameworks are fit for purpose. This requires not only a whole of government, but whole of society approach, with active participation from communities and local actors at all stages.

