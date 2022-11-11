Climate and Development Brief: Nature-based Solutions for Climate Resilience and Adaptation

• Nature-based solutions (NBS) are a cost-effective way to address climate resilience challenges that bring benefits for nature, livelihoods and development.

• Scaling these solutions requires strengthening policies and institutions, closing of remaining knowledge gaps, channeling public and private financing, and keeping a strong focus on the maximization of overall development outcomes.

• The World Bank Group (WBG) uses its strategic and policy tools such as the new core diagnostic, Country Climate and Development Reports (CCDR), to help countries identify nature-based opportunities that can contribute to addressing their mitigation, adaptation and development needs.

• Over the past 10 years, the WBG has financed over 100 projects that include nature-based solutions to build resilience and is increasing its involvement in these types of investments.

The challenge

Communities are facing growing challenges to adapt to climate change while managing the impacts of multiple global crises. Disasters push 26 million people into poverty every year. Unplanned urbanization, large scale conversion of natural habitat, damming of free-flowing rivers, and climate change are among the drivers of a global increase in economic, social and natural capital losses. This includes sudden-onset disasters and slow-onset changes such as changing water balances, increasing sea level rise and temperatures. Investments in resilience and adaptationii can be highly cost-effective in reducing vulnerability to climate risks. However, countries are struggling to mobilize and prioritize domestic finance. This is only exacerbated by the ongoing economic challenges, including rising interest rates and food and energy prices.

Ecosystems provide significant climate adaptation and mitigation benefits globally. Mangroves are estimated to protect more than 6 million people from annual flooding and prevent additional annual losses of $24 billion of productive assets.iii Taking into account all of their benefits, such as protection against coastal erosion and floods, job and livelihood creation for fisheries, and hosting a rich biodiversity, global mangrove wealth is now valued at over $547 billion. Understanding and using the risk reduction potential of ecosystems and combining them strategically with traditional grey infrastructure have great potential for both adaptation and nature.

Nature-based solutions (NBS)iv can integrate development, climate and nature into comprehensive interventions that strengthen medium-term resilience of physical and natural capital. Examples include the design and engineering of urban parks to fight flooding, the restoration of coastal wetlands to halt erosion, well-planned reforestation and rural land restoration to prevent landslides on key infrastructure, and watershed management to improve water quantity and quality for drinking water utilities. In many cases, NBS combined with physical infrastructure in greengrey approaches can increase development benefits, reduce lifecycle costs, contribute to carbon sequestration and improve environmental outcomes. In some areas, NBS may be the only cost-effective solution for resilience, and in other cases can help lower costs.