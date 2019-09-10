10 Sep 2019

Climate Adaptation: without it we might face havoc

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 10 Sep 2019

Not focusing on adaptation to climate change is myopic and risks losing sight of long-term impact

GENEVA – The Global Commission on Adaptation (https://gca.org/global-commission-on-adaptation/adapt-our-world) has issued a new report, which sheds light upon the threats posed by climate change, but even more, the need for the international community to focus on adaptation to climate change as a preemptive strategy.

According to the report, climate-related impacts will push more than 100 million people within developing countries below the poverty line by 2030. Without adaptation agricultural growth will decrease by 30 percent and the people facing lack of water one month per year will reach 5 billion USD by 2050.

“Climate change is a terrible threat to creation, to our countries and communities. However, this catastrophic threat can be handled, if we promptly invest in adaptation strategies and projects that help communities adjust.” Said Mattias Söderberg, co-chair of the ACT Alliance working group on climate change.

The report stresses how investing in adaptation would reduce displacement due to climate -related disasters, protect biodiversity and have the potential of a 7 trillion USD in total net benefit.

“ACT Alliance welcomes the findings of the Global Report on Adaptation. There is no doubt that investing in adaptation makes humanitarian and financial sense. Lack of adaptation will lead to climate-related loss and damage and require additional investments.” Said Söderberg.

Governments have promised to deliver climate finance to developing countries, but until now, they have failed to prioritize adaptation, and instead focused on mitigation strategies and investments. This attitude is myopic and focuses on the immediate consequences rather than on long term solutions. By 2020 the total annual climate finance will probably reach 100 bn USD; it should be balanced between mitigation and adaptation.

“I hope governments read the report carefully, especially its conclusions. The Climate Summit will meet in New York on September 23 and we expect to hear more pledges in support of adaptation. That is what is needed now!” Concluded Mattias Söderberg.

FOR COMMENTS:

Mattias Söderberg,
Senior Advocacy Advisor
msd@dca.dk

Isaiah Toroitich, Head of Advocacy, ACT Alliance
Isaiah.Toroitich@actalliance.org
ACT Alliance a coalition of more than 150 churches and faith-based organisations working together in over 120 countries to create positive and sustainable change in the lives of the poor and marginalised.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.