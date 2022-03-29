Climate Action at UNHCR

WHY IS THE CLIMATE CRISIS A HUMAN CRISIS?

Refugees, internally displaced and stateless persons are on the frontlines of the climate crisis.The climate crisis is amplifying vulnerability, driving displacement and already making life harder for those forced to flee. While these populations are disproportionately exposed and vulnerable to climate-related shocks, they often have the fewest resources and support to adapt in the face of an increasingly hostile environment.

UNHCR APPROACH

HUNHCR works in some of the most fragile contexts where conflict and climate vulnerabilities meet, where millions of people are displaced and in urgent need of assistance and protection. UNHCR’s Strategic Framework for Climate Action tackles the challenges under three pillars for action:I. Law and policy – promoting protection for those forcibly displaced by the effects of climate changeII. Operations – building resilience and protecting the environment on the frontlines of the climate emergencyIII. Greening UNHCR – reducing UNHCR’s environmental footprint across our 540 offices and supply chains