The Climate Action Report 2019 provides an overview of IFAD’s work on climate change and reports on progress, challenges and achievements in every work area where climate is accounted for within IFAD’s efforts towards improving the livelihoods of poor rural people.

This year’s report highlights how climate change effects are considered and acted upon within the IFAD project cycle. It starts at the inception of developing country strategies and continues through the design, implementation and financing of projects to the assessment of impacts.