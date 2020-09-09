Clean Energy Challenge Affordable, Reliable and Sustainable Energy for Displaced and Host Communities, September 2020

What is the Clean Energy Challenge?

The Clean Energy Challenge is about multi-stakeholder initiative to provide cleaner and safer energy to forcibly displaced populations.

In order to take on the energy access challenges faced by humanitarian organisations, displaced and host communities, the UNHCR launched a Clean Energy Challenge at the 2019 Global Refugee Forum, gathering an Action Group of partners, including individuals, businesses and organizations from all over the world to work toward the vision that all settlements of forcibly displaced people and nearby host communities will have access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy by 2030.