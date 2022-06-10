Clean and Modern Energy for Cooking - A Path to Food Security and Sustainable Development

Access to safe, sustainable and accessible cooking fuels and technologies is an essential aspect of addressing both energy poverty and food security.

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation, and helps families across the world to access life-saving food and humanitarian assistance. However, most of this food needs to be cooked. Millions of families around the world rely on energy-inefficient stoves to prepare their meals, that cause premature deaths, pollution, environmental degradation and place the burden for cooking and collecting fuels on women and girls.

This report highlights different cooking techniques and identifies how WFP can promote the use of energy-efficient stoves to support families to boost their food security and increasingly transition to more green and energy-efficient cooking systems.