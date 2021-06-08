Classification and Regression Trees (CART): A User Reference Guide for Identifying those Left Furthest Behind

Introduction – Why LNOB?

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development makes a call to “leave no one behind” and to “endeavour to reach the furthest behind first” on the path towards sustainable development. This Agenda reflects a consensus on the need to move towards more egalitarian, cohesive and solidarity-based societies, by promoting an inclusive development model leading to a sustainable future.

In practice, leaving no one behind means moving beyond assessing average and aggregate progress, towards ensuring progress for all population groups at a disaggregated level. The LNOB trees were developed with the aim of shedding light on how various social circumstances can intersect to create inequality in access to basic opportunities.