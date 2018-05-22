22 May 2018

Civilians in war zones: What the numbers tell us

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

2017 was unprecedented in terms of the scale of disasters and conflicts that left millions of people in need. Despite the United Nations repeated calls on parties to conflict and Member States to protect civilians, and to stop direct and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and their vital infrastructure, many warring parties continue to flagrantly violate international humanitarian law with impunity.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres releases his annual Protection of Civilians report today, here is a breakdown of how conflict affects ordinary women and men, girls and boys.

Read more on Exposure

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.