Civilians in war zones: What the numbers tell us

2017 was unprecedented in terms of the scale of disasters and conflicts that left millions of people in need. Despite the United Nations repeated calls on parties to conflict and Member States to protect civilians, and to stop direct and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and their vital infrastructure, many warring parties continue to flagrantly violate international humanitarian law with impunity.

As UN Secretary-General António Guterres releases his annual Protection of Civilians report today, here is a breakdown of how conflict affects ordinary women and men, girls and boys.

