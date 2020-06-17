Civil society space: engagement with international and regional organizations: Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/44/25) (EN/AR/RU/XH)

Summary

In its resolution 38/12, the Human Rights Council requested the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to prepare a report on progress made in improving civil society engagement with international and regional organizations. The present report has been prepared on the basis of inputs from different United Nations entities and civil society. It provides an overview of developments in relation to the three “Ps”: participation of civil society in United Nations processes, promotion of civic space and protection of civil society actors. It also contains recommendations on concrete steps that would strengthen the approaches of regional and international organizations to civil society space.