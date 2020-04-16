World
Civil Society Organisations Calls for Immediate Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in Myanmar
Attachments
A Myanmar version of this statement can be found here
By 139 organizations and one individual
We, the undersigned civil society organisations call for the protection of civilians in armed conflict in Myanmar and for the State to comply with its obligations under the Geneva Conventions and UN Security Council Resolutions 1265, 1296 and 1325. The current targeting of innocent civilians in the conflict between the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar military amounts to war crimes and must immediately cease.
The conflict between the Myanmar military and the AA has displaced up to 150,000 people in Rakhine and Chin States since 2018 and its impacts are being felt most keenly by innocent civilians. In the past 30 days alone, 28 villagers in Chin State, have sadly died as a result of the conflict. The Myanmar military has been deliberately targeting civilians through the use of airstrikes from fighter jets. On 7 April 2020, airstrikes on the village of Hnang Chaung Village, Paletwa Township, in Chin State by two Myanmar military fighter jets killed seven people, injuring eight more and burning several houses to the ground. Among the victims were two children, a mother and a baby. This was the second airstrike within one week, as more civilians were injured during an attack on Bawngwa Village on 31 March. Last month, on 14 and 15 of March, multiple attacks on several villages in Paletwa Township killed 21 civilians, again including children.
These attacks have been conducted with total disregard for civilian life and would constitute indiscriminate attacks or even direct targeting of civilian population. Common Article 3 of the Geneva Conventions specifically prohibits “violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds” of civilians and persons hors de combat. In addition, “wilful killing” of protected persons is listed as a grave breach under all four Geneva Conventions, which Myanmar ratified in 1992. Thus, targeting innocent civilians, such as the airstrikes on villages in Paletwa Township, can be considered a serious violation of international humanitarian law and customs, which constitutes as war crimes under the Rome Statue.
Furthermore, UN Security Resolutions 1265 and 1296 addresses the protection of civilians in armed conflict. Resolution 1265 “Strongly condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians in situations of armed conflict as well as attacks on objects protected under international law, and calls on all parties to put an end to such practices” while also emphasizing “the responsibility of States to end impunity and to prosecute those responsible for genocide, crimes against humanity and serious violations of international humanitarian law.”
Additionally, UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, “Calls on all parties to armed conflict to take special measures to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, particularly rape and other forms of sexual abuse, and all other forms of violence in situations of armed conflict.” This is especially salient in the case of Myanmar, which has repeatedly used sexual violence in armed conflict for decades. Related to this the Joint Communique that the Myanmar government and the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict signed in December 2018 has not been brought to women from the conflict affected areas for consultation while the ongoing sexual and gender-based violence committed by the Myanmar military in ethnic areas flies in the face of any supposed commitment of the government in signing such Joint Communique with the UN’s SRSG’s office in the first place.
Finally, the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which Myanmar has ratified, recognizes “that every child has an inherent right to life” and Myanmar must ensure to the “maximum extent possible the survival and development of the child.” As a state party to the Geneva Conventions and the CRC, and as a UN member state, Myanmar has an obligation to comply with these instruments of international law.
Meanwhile, the Association of Southeast Asian Nation’s (ASEAN) reluctance to become substantively involved is a missed opportunity for the block to play a key role in resolving the increasing escalation of violence. Rather than standing idly by and endorsing the narrative of the Myanmar government, ASEAN can seek to couple its humanitarian initiatives with engaging the government in addressing root causes of violence, while utilizing their good offices to seek a solution to the ongoing violence that is affecting countries beyond the borders of Myanmar.
As the whole world is taking measures to protect against the coronavirus pandemic, the targeting of innocent civilians in southern Chin State, through the use of airstrikes and other military operations, is causing tragic and unnecessary loss that amount to war crimes. It must end immediately. These war crimes are a blatant contravention to the Geneva Conventions and are destroying communities. We urge the immediate end to all attacks that target civilians and to protect the lives of innocent people.
For further information, please contact:
- Salai Lian, Chin Human Rights Organization, +95 945 068 7296, info@chinhumanrights.org
- Khin Ohmar, Progressive Voice, +1 571 992 8395, khinohmar@progressive-voice.org
- East Asia and ASEAN Programme, FORUM-ASIA, ea-asean@forum-asia.org
- Marc Batac, Initiatives for International Dialogue, +63 945 274 8214, marc@iidnet.org
Signed by:
- Alliance for Conflict Transformation (ACT), Cambodia
- ALTSEAN-Burma
- Asian Resource Foundation (ARF), Thailand
- ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR)
- Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA)
- ASEAN SOGIE Caucus
- Association of Women for Awareness and Motivation (AWAM), Pakistan
- AwazCDS-Pakistan
- Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha, (MASUM), India
- Balay Alternative Legal Advocates for Development in Mindanaw (Balaod Mindanaw), the Philippines
- Bodhigram, India
- Burma Campaign UK (BCUK)
- Bytes For All, Pakistan
- Cambodian Civil Society Partnership (CCSP), Cambodia
- Cambodian Human Rights and Development Association (ADHOC), Cambodia
- Center for Human Rights and Development (CHRD), Mongolia
- Centre for Communication and Development Studies (CCDS), India
- Center for Conflict Resolution (CECORE), Uganda
- Center for Peace Education-Miriam College, the Philippines
- Civil and Human Rights Network (CSHRN), Afghanistan
- Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW)
- Civil Rights Defenders (CRD)
- Coalition for Integrity and Social Accountability (CISA), Cambodia
- Covenants Watch, Taiwan
- Community Resource Centre Foundation (CRC), Thailand
- Centre for the Sustainable Use of Natural and Social Resources (CSNR), India
- Community Self Reliance Centre (CSRC), Nepal
- Desaparecidos, the Philippines
- Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC)
- Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC)-Southeast
- Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC)-North America
- Globe International Center (GIC), Mongolia
- GZO Peace Institute, Philippines
- HAK Association, Timor Leste
- Hustisya, Philippines
- IM Center for Peace and Dialogue, Indonesia
- Info-Birmanie, France
- INFORM Human Rights Documentation Centre, Colombo, Sri Lanka
- Initiatives for International Dialogue (IID), Philippines
- JANANEETHI, India
- Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation (JPIC), Roma, Italia
- Karapatan Alliance Philippines
- Kazakhstan International Bureau for Human Rights and the Rule of Law (KIBHR)
- KontraS (Commission for the Disappeared and Victims of Violence), Indonesia
- Korean House for International Solidarity
- Legal Aid Foundation Indonesia
- Maldivian Democracy Network (MDN)
- The Mekong Butterfly, Thailand
- MONFEMNET National Network, Mongolia
- Odhikar, Bangladesh
- Oyu Tolgoi Watch, Mongolia
- Pax Christi Pilipinas, the Philippines
- People’s Watch, India
- People’s Empowerment Foundation (PEF), Thailand
- Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA)
- Public Association “Dignity”, Kazakhstan
- Pusat KOMAS, Malaysia
- People’s Vigilance Committee on Human Rights (PVCHR), India
- Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU), University of Dhaka, Bangladesh
- Research and Education for Peace, Universiti Sains Malaysia (REPUSM), Malaysia
- Recourse, Netherlands
- Right to Life Human Rights Centre, Sri Lanka
- Rivers without Boundaries Mongolia
- Samahan ng Ex-detainees Laban sa Detensyon at Aresto (Society of Ex-Detainees against Detention and Arrests in the Philippines)
- South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring (SICHREM)
- Southeast Asia Conflict Studies Network (SEACSN), Malaysia
- Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM), Malaysia
- Swedish Burma Committee (SBC), Sweden
- Tanggol Bayi (Defend Women), Philippines
- Think Center, Singapore
- Task Force Detainees of the Philippines (TFDP)
- Vietnamese Women for Human Rights (VNWHR)
- Witness Radio Organisation, Uganda
- Youth for Peace (YFP), Cambodia
- Action Committee for Democracy Development (ACDD), Burma/Myanmar
- Athan – Freedom of Expression Activist Organization, Burma/Myanmar
- Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), Burma/Myanmar
- Association of Human Rights Defenders and Promoters (HRDP), Burma/Myanmar
- Australia Chin Federation (ACF)
- Burmese Women’s Union (BWU), Burma/Myanmar
- Center of Development and Ethnic Studies (CDES), Burma/Myanmar
- Chin American Association (CAA)
- Chin Christian Council in Australia (CCCA)
- Chin Human Rights Organization (CHRO), Burma/Myanmar
- Chin Youth Organization of North America (CYONA)
- Chinbridge Institute (CI), Burma/Myanmar
- Chin Community in Norway (CCN)
- Chin Community of Indiana (CCI), USA
- Central Chin Youth Organization (CCYO), Burma/Myanmar
- Chin Civil Society Network (CCSN), Burma/Myanmar
- Chin Literature and Culture Committee (Universities – Yangon), Burma/Myanmar
- Chin Refugee Committee (Delhi), India
- Chin Student Union, Burma/Myanmar
- Chin Community in Denmark (CCDK)
- Chin Women Organization (Hakha), Burma/Myanmar
- Cherry Foundation (Yangon), Burma/Myanmar
- Equality Myanmar (EQMM), Burma/Myanmar
- Future Light Center (FLC), Burma/Myanmar
- Genuine People’s Servants (GPS), Burma/Myanmar
- Generation Wave (GW), Burma/Myanmar
- Human Rights Foundation of Monland (HURFOM), Burma/Myanmar
- Human Rights Educators Network (HREN), Burma/Myanmar
- Independent Chin Communities (ICC), Malaysia
- Indigenous Peoples’ Partnership (IPP), Burma/Myanmar
- Karen Women’s Organization (KWO), Burma/Myanmar
- Karenni Human Rights Group (KnHRG), Burma/Myanmar
- Karenni Legal and Human Rights Center (KnLHRC), Burma/Myanmar
- Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG), Burma/Myanmar
- Kachin Women’s Association Thailand (KWAT), Burma/Myanmar
- Loka Ahlinn (Social Development Network), Burma/Myanmar
- Khumi Affairs Coordination Council (KACC), Burma/Myanmar
- Koung Jor Shan Refugee Camp (KJSRC), Burma/Myanmar
- Metta Campaign – Mandalay, Burma/Myanmar
- Myanmar Human Rights Alliance Network (MHRAN), Burma/Myanmar
- Myanmar People Alliance (Shan State) (MPA-SS), Burma/Myanmar
- Myanmar Cultural Research Society (MCRS), Burma/Myanmar
- Peace & Development Center (Meikhtila), Burma/Myanmar
- Progressive Voice (PV), Burma/Myanmar
- Reliable Organization, Burma/Myanmar
- Synergy (Social Harmony Organization), Burma/Myanmar
- Ta’ang Women’s Organization (TWO), Burma/Myanmar
- The Seagull:Human Rights, Peace & Development, Burma/Myanmar
- Women Peace Network (WPN), Burma/Myanmar
- Women’s League of Burma (WLB), Burma/Myanmar
- White Marker Group, Burma/Myanmar
- Yangon Youth Network (YYN), Burma/Myanmar
- Youth Corner (YC Hakha), Burma/Myanmar
- ရွှေခြံမြေကွန်ရက်၊ ကွမ်းခြံကုန်း ၊ ရန်ကုန်တိုင်းဒေသကြီး၊ Burma/Myanmar
- လူအခွင့်အရေးကာကွယ်မြှင့်တင်ရေးကွန်ရက်၊ ချောက်မြို့နယ်၊ မကွေးတိုင်းဒေသကြီး၊ Burma/Myanmar
- အလုပ်သမားအဖွဲ့ဖွဲ့စည်းပေါ်ပေါက်ရေးနှင့် အမျိုးသမီးအခွင့်အရေးအသိပညာပေးရေး ပဲခူးကွန်ရက်၊ ပဲခူးတိုင်းဒေသကြီး၊ Burma/Myanmar
- တောင်သူလယ်သမားများနှင့် ရေလုပ်သားများ အကျိုးစီးပွားကာကွယ်စောင့်ရှောက်ရေး ကွန်ရက်၊မြစ်ကျိုးတိုက်နယ်၊ ပဲခူးတိုင်းဒေသကြီး၊ Burma/Myanmar
- ဥသျှစ်ပင် လူငယ်ကွန်ရက်၊ ဥသျှစ်ပင်မြို့နယ်၊ ပန်းတောင်းမြို့နယ်၊ ပဲခူးတိုင်းဒေသကြီး၊ Burma/Myanmar
- တောင်သူလယ်သမားများဥပဒေအထောက်အကူပြု ကွန်ရက် (PLAN-A) ၊ မြောက်ဦးမြို့နယ်၊ ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်၊ Burma/Myanmar
- မွန်လူငယ်ကွန်ရက်၊ ရေးလမိုင်း၊ မွန်ပြည်နယ်၊ Burma/Myanmar
- လူမူဖွံ့ဖြိုးရေးနှင့် ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးကွန်ရက်၊ ပေါင်မြို့နယ်၊ မွန်ပြည်နယ်၊ Burma/Myanmar
- Ramkhye – ရမ်းခေး မြစ်ကြီးနား ကွန်ရက်၊ မြစ်ကြီးနား၊ ကချင်ပြည်နယ်၊ Burma/Myanmar
- Justice Drum ကွန်ရက်၊ ရှမ်းပြည်နယ်တောင်ပိုင်း၊ Burma/Myanmar
- ရပ်ရွာငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးနှင့်ဖွံ့ဖြိုးရေးရှေ့ဆောင်အဖွဲ့ (Area Peace and Development Forward) ကလေး မြို့နယ်၊ ကလေး ခရိုင်၊ စစ်ကိုင်းတိုင်း၊ Burma/Myanma
- ဒို့လယ်ယာ ကွန်ရက်၊ အင်္ဂပူမြို့နယ်၊ ဟင်္သာတခရိုင်၊ ဧရာဝတီတိုင်းဒေသကြီး၊ Burma/Myanmar
Individual:
- Jim Gomez