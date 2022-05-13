Civil Society Consultation Report on Child Labour in Asia & Pacific - Preparation for the 5th Global Conference

INTRODUCTION

Background

The latest global estimates of child labour, released by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF in June 2021, show that for the first time in two decades, the incidence of child labour has risen. The report states around 160 million children are engaged globally in various forms of labour; 79 million in hazardous work. The figures also show that the number of children engaged in work has increased by 8.4 million and suggests that, without mitigation measures, the overall number will increase further, to 168.9 million by the end of 2022.

The Asia and Pacific regions (APR) have, contrary to global trends, made progress in the fight against child labour in recent years. However, new challenges, such as COVID-19 and the growing climate crisis, and their economic impact, risk slowing down or reversing this progress.

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have been playing a significant role in the elimination of child labour in APR. They contribute towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Target 8.7 through implementation of programmes aimed at preventing and eliminating child labour, working closely with governments, United Nations (UN) agencies and other stakeholders in advancing the legal and policy frameworks of countries in the region towards this end. Many CSOs work directly with children engaged in labour, particularly in rescue, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes. They also ensure child participation in important policy and programmatic initiatives.