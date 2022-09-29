Civil society and Indigenous Peoples’ organisations demand a globally-coordinated policy response to tackle food crisis

29 September 2022. Rome, Italy. The dominant economic and food systems along with conflicts and wars are causing multiple crises evidenced by continuing, multi-layered food crises, catastrophic climate change, public health emergencies, and ever-rising levels of poverty and inequality, says a report launched today by the largest autonomous international space of civil society organisations and Indigenous Peoples working to eradicate food insecurity and malnutrition. Only if the crises are understood in a comprehensive and systemic way, can they be overcome. A profound, human rights-based transformation of the global food system and economic model is urgently needed.

Entitled Voices from the ground 2: transformative solutions to the global systemic food crises, the report synthesises the rich analysis and recommendations that emerged from a global popular consultation led by the Civil Society and Indigenous Peoples’ Mechanism (CSIPM) in 2022 on the grassroots impacts of COVID-19, conflicts, and crises on the right to food and food sovereignty. […] The report is published ahead of the 50th Plenary Session of the United Nations Committee on World Food Security (CFS), where governments will discuss public policies that can effectively transform global food systems. The ​​CFS is the only existing inclusive multilateral forum in which the different dimensions of the global food crisis can be put together in a human rights framework. The CFS should provide guidance for governments on how to tackle the food crisis at country levels, guidelines for how funding should be directed and what international policy issues need to be addressed.