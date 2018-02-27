City Resilience Program: Capital Mobilization for City Resilience

The World Bank Group’s (WBG) City Resilience Program (CRP) is an effort to assist city governments to build greater resilience to climate and disaster risks. For many major cities in the world, strengthening urban resilience is a multibillion dollar agenda that requires strong partnerships and new sources of capital. Cities are sometimes held back from pursuing the necessary investments because they lack the technical expertise and/or the access to capital to finance them. CRP tries to fill that gap by i. leveraging the WBG’s broad set of sectoral expertise in designing urban resilience projects, and ii. better connecting cities to the necessary financing. The aim of CRP is to catalyze a transparent pipeline of well-prepared and bankable investment opportunities and to improve access for private and institutional investors to crowd into new markets. It is in this sense that CRP seeks to act as the bankers of the city, and to facilitate strategic investments that address the vulnerabilities and risks that cities face in a holistic way.

Strengthening urban resilience requires substantial investment in urban infrastructure and technologies. Oftentimes cities lack the capacity and financing to pursue and implement the investments that would be necessary to upgrade, build or re-build urban systems. Projections show that worldwide, investments of more than $4 trillion per year in urban infrastructure will be needed merely to keep pace with expected economic growth, and an additional $1 trillion will be needed to make this urban infrastructure climate resilient. The existing infrastructure financing gap highlights the need to better connect existing financing sources to city governments to allow for the necessary investments to materialize.

In order to maximize investments in climate resilience and realize significant impact at a global scale, CRP assists cities to expand and diversify opportunities to access capital for infrastructure investments. Drawing on the WBG’s financial expertise and convening power, CRP provides support in the design of the project, the identification of the appropriate financial instruments and in bringing together potential co-financiers and investors around concrete transactions. The aim is prepare solid investment opportunities in cities and to create a marketplace that meaningfully connects cities, donors and investors.

The Challenge: At present, there is an apparent disconnect between investors seeking opportunities and city leaders looking to finance their infrastructure needs. The market is not sufficiently developed to enable the flow of capital into infrastructure projects in developing countries, and city leaders often lack the expertise to capitalize on existing assets and take advantage of risk-mitigating and capital enhancing mechanisms. Although there is a strong interest to invest in infrastructure in emerging markets and to reap the benefits of high returns, investors face difficulties in deploying their capital because of the perceived risks, high transaction costs and a scarcity of well-prepared projects.

The Solution: CRP will catalyze deal flows for investors by supporting city governments in the design of large-scale investment programs. The focus will be on reducing transaction costs through, inter alia, conducting market reconnaissance, providing capacity-building to governments to move toward investment readiness, and facilitating the negotiation between cities and investors on specific transaction opportunities. More broadly, CRP will leverage the WBG’s ability to deploy risk mitigation instruments and to mobilize other co-financing institutions and donors to expand sources of finance and improve the risk profile of transactions.