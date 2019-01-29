City Resilience Profiling Programme: Social Resilience Guide

1.Introduction

The Social Resilience Guide (SRG) developed by UN-Habitat is a guiding document containing the necessary methodological insights to carry-out the analysis of resilience relevant social and societal related data and information collected throughout the entire City Resilience Profiling Tool (CRPT) and propose further actions.

Such data and information concern a broad variety of topics, from people distinctive characteristics to service delivery for all inhabitants of the cities; and from people’s formal and informal organisations to broader governance processes in urban settings. Whereas all eight urban elements analyzing urban performance of the CRPT capture at least a part of these topics, the Social Inclusion and Protection (SIP) Element has a particular focus on people’s detailed characteristics in relation to vulnerability and corresponding inclusive and protective measures.

Consequently, the SRG provides guidance to carry-out the analysis from the social resilience perspective, which considers any and every individual, regardless of her or his characteristics, as active parts in making the cities resilient and sustainable. Relying on a series of relevant data supporting a better understanding of all inhabitants in the cities and their status, the analysis also considers the capacity of cities to effectively give the inhabitants a voice and include them as active resources in building resilient actions at city level.

The urban lements analized throught the CRPT are: Built environment, Supply chain and logistics, Basic infrastructure, Mobility, Municipal Public Services, Social Inclusion and Protection, Economy and Ecology.

The guide considers UN-Habitat definition of urban resilience as, “the measurable ability of any urban system, with its inhabitants, to maintain continuity through all shocks and stresses, while positively adapting and transforming toward sustainability. A resilient city assesses, plans and acts to prepare for and respond to hazards – natural and human-made, sudden and slowonset, expected and unexpected – in order to protect and enhance people’s lives, secure development gains, foster an investible environment, and drive positive change”.

In a similar manner, tackling social resilience requires analysing three sets of capacities people and societies have or must develop to make their cities more resilient:

I. to maintain continuity, people and societies need coping capacities understood as reactive and absorptive measures to cope with and overcome immediate threats;

II. to positively adapt, people and societies need those adaptive capacities allowing them to be proactive and act in a preventive manner, learning from past experiences, anticipating future risks and adjusting their livelihoods accordingly;

III. to transform, people and societies need transformative capacities that make effective use of assets and support from economic, political and social arenas, that allow them to be active participants in decision-making and decision-implementation processes, and that support them consolidating an institutional landscape that both improve their individual welfare and foster societal robustness towards future challenges and crises.

From this perspective, the SRG considers three angles of analysis that are compliant with UNHabitat’s resilience principles and follow the logic of data-collection, diagnosis and formulation of actions for resilience: the first is focused on understanding the vulnerability from a social perspective, with full consideration of all categories of people in vulnerable situations through a human rights perspective; the second is focused on assessing the availability of all categories of services and utilities responding to people’s needs; and the third is focused on formulating actions for resilience that are adapted to local needs and implementable by local stakeholders.

Considering the above framework, the Social Resilience Guide is neither a methodology nor a manual for carrying-out social resilience analyses in the cities, but a guiding document offering an overview of the envisioned methodological approach, hence supporting a better understanding of how the information will be analysed and what type of diagnostics could result out of it. The guide is expected to support experienced professionals in carrying-out complex analyses about resilience in the cities by providing the conceptual framework that promotes inclusiveness, equality and equity, and a human rights based approach with the aim of leaving no city inhabitant behind.