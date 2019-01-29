City Resilience Profiling Programme: Resource Efficiency Enhancer

1.Introduction

In a rapidly urbanizing world, human consumption of natural resources is increasingly problematic. Societies depend on natural resources to provide them with drinking water and food, maintain environmental quality and support the production of goods. Cities use billions of tonnes of raw materials to sustain their urban lifestyles. The consumption rate of natural resources has grown with the increase of population and the sharp rise in urbanization, most visibly in Africa and Asia. Globalization and economic growth have propagated an expansion of the middle-class consumer base, improved standards of living, and spurred changes in consumption patterns. The rise of capitalism produced a social behaviour based on consumption, propelling a feedback loop in which the economy has been developed to increase consumption, rather than resource efficiency. The commodification of every aspect of the economy influenced the logic of consumption of common resources, from water ownership and provision to land speculation, or of the unnecessary yet omnipresent use of disposables.

The demand for natural resources now surpasses the pace at which the planet can regenerate them and, with the global urban population expected to grow another 2.5 billion by 2050, rising material and energy consumption will apply further pressure on ecosystems. Awareness on the urgency of developing sustainable consumption and production patterns is spreading, and the concept of resource efficiency – defined by UN-Habitat as “the sustainable management and use of resources throughout their life cycle, from extraction, transport, transformation, consumption to the disposal of waste, in order to avoid scarcity and harmful environmental impacts”1 – presents an opportunity to generate a responsible use of resources, while maintaining a certain standard of living.