City Resilience Profiling Programme: Human Rights Enhancer

1.Introduction

Within the series of City Resilience Profiling Programme (CRPP) ‘enhancers’, the Human Rights Enhancer makes a distinctive figure, since its method is less focused on the effective design of the indicators and is more attentive to programmatic approaches of UN-Habitat and its analytical tool, the City Resilience Profiling Tool (CRPT). With this new enhancer, the programme is tackling a human rights based approach to programming, in both the design phase of the analytical tool and the analysis phase which is the diagnosis carried-out based on the data and information resulting from the implementation of CRPT in several cities.

The human rights-based approach (HRBA) defines a pattern of human rights relationships between the individuals (also called claim-holders or right-holders) with justified claims on the state, and the state, which is the duty-bearer. This has the effect of removing many decisions from the realms of benevolent or charitable decision-making by the member state and placing an obligation on it to show evidence of serious efforts to realise the rights it has ratified. The state is held accountable through international governance institutions for making progress in fulfilling the relevant rights. A human rights-based approach involves moving away from assessing the needs of beneficiaries towards empowering and building the capacity of claimholders in asserting their rights.

According to the human rights-based approach, the process of urbanization should adhere to the human rights principles of equality and non-discrimination, inclusion and participation, accountability and the rule of law. Concurrently, the city, as the outcome of this process, should meet specified human rights standards, for instance: adequate housing, access to water and sanitation, health and education services, work, participation in decisions that affect city inhabitants, or any other rights codified in the human rights treaties ratified by the country in question.

The human rights based approach adds value to urban planning by legitimizing prioritization of the interests on the most marginalized in society and their participation in the planning process. Indeed, the creation and implementation of an appropriate form of urban planning is a precondition in many national contexts for the fulfilment of human rights obligations in the urban context.

UN-Habitat is bound by the UN Charter, which recognizes human rights as one of its pillars, and is specifically mandated by the UN General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities with the goal of providing adequate shelter for all. Further, as part of the UN family, UN-Habitat is mandated to respect, promote, and protect human rights in all of its activities. All of UN-Habitat’s interventions are underpinned by values contained in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that promote the right to an adequate standard of living, of which the right to adequate housing is a part.