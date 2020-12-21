Circulating vaccine-derived polioviruses: Global update – A new approach to control cVDPV2 [EN/AR/PT]

Introduction

The global effort to eradicate polio has seen tremendous successes as a result of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), spearheaded by national governments, WHO, Rotary International, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Wild poliovirus (WPV) has been reduced by 99%, from more than 350 000 cases every year in 1988 when the effort was launched in more than 125 endemic countries worldwide, to just two endemic countries (Pakistan and Afghanistan) in 2020. Two of three WPV serotypes have been certified as globally eradicated, and five of six WHO regions have been certified as free of all WPV.

However, the goal of the GPEI is to ensure that no child is ever paralysed again by any poliovirus – be it wild or vaccine-derived and, in 2019, a new challenge to this goal emerged: an increasing public health emergency due to circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2). By August 2020, 323 cases of cVDPV2 and 84 cVDPV2-positive environmental samples were reported from 20 countries globally, primarily from Africa, but also from Pakistan and Afghanistan and the Philippines.

In all instances, the continued spread of existing outbreaks as well as the emergence of new cVDPV2 point to gaps in routine immunization coverage in addition to the insufficient quality of outbreak response with monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2). The risk of further spread of such strains, or the emergence of new strains, is magnified by an ever-increasing global mucosal-immunity gap to type 2 poliovirus and dropping immunization rates related to COVID-19.

In 2019 and early 2020, the GPEI developed the Strategy for the Response to Type 2 Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus 2020–2021 to more effectively address the evolving cVDPV2 epidemiology. In decision EB146(11), the WHO Executive Board at its 146th session endorsed the main elements of this strategy. This decision emphasizes the importance of accelerating the assessment and roll-out of a novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), including through the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure, and calls on Member States to expedite national processes to enable the importation and use of this vaccine. It also calls on Member States to mobilize domestic financial resources to contribute to outbreak response efforts. The broader mix of new vaccine solutions will enable the programme to respond to a given situation in the most effective manner.

Ongoing circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV) outbreaks highlight the urgent need to continue the work of polio eradication. It is important to remember that cVDPV outbreaks occur in areas with under-immunized populations and that cVDPVs are not related to, nor indicative of, a reemergence of WPV. The detection of cVDPV2 underscores the importance of maintaining high routine vaccination coverage everywhere to minimize the risk and consequences of any poliovirus circulation. These events also underscore the risk posed by any low-level transmission of the virus. A robust outbreak response is needed to rapidly stop circulation and ensure sufficient vaccination coverage in the affected areas to prevent similar outbreaks in the future. WHO will continue to evaluate the epidemiological situation and outbreak response measures being implemented.

This briefing document provides key definitions to complex terminology related to the topic of polio eradication. The document covers the current situation with vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks in the context of COVID-19 and explains the immediate steps the GPEI is taking right now to better address the evolving threat of cVDPVs.