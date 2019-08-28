CHS Alliance Support to Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms: Unpacking the Complexity to Address the Challenges

Commitment 5 of the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS) remains the lowest scoring commitment. To consider what this means for the Alliance and its membership, we commissioned Manisha Thomas to conduct a study with our members. Initial results were presented and discussed in a well-attended webinar on 8 May.

We are pleased to now be able to share the final version of the Complaints & Feedback Mechanism report.

Main topics that recommendations focus on include fostering the right culture in an organisation, (such as promoting clear codes of conduct and whistle-blower protection); engaging with decision-makers, donors and regulatory bodies; developing resources and promoting learnings. A number of recommendations cover Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), such as expanding the pool of investigators and promoting inter-agency complaints mechanisms.

Some of these recommendations, we are pleased to say, we are already working on. For instance:

We are currently researching good practice on Code of Conducts, and we will hold a session on Code of Conducts during our HHR conference, October 2-4;

Whistle-blower protection is currently a topic on our PSEAH Contact Group;

The development of an advocacy strategy on verification is under way which will covers donors, UN and senior management;

We are in the process of developing a verification guide to include guidance on the implementation of the CHS;

Our CHS Exchange programme, including our next event in Bangkok on 19-20 November, continues to bring members together to exchange best practice on commitment 5.

However, the report highlights a number of other important areas for us to consider. These include researching the costs of running a Complaints & Feedback Mechanism (CFM); reviewing our CFM training course; supporting our members in inter-agency complaints mechanisms; promoting in-country PSEA networks and further developing the PSEA guidance for assessments.

We will continue to consider these recommendations. You will have the chance to contribute to this process by joining our new Accountability to Affected People Community of Practice, which will be an opportunity to share information, best practice and debate focused on topics related to many of these issues. If you are interested in joining this community, please send your name to Geneviève Cyvoct, our AAP manager.