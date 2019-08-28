28 Aug 2019

CHS Alliance Support to Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms: Unpacking the Complexity to Address the Challenges

Report
from CHS Alliance
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (592.2 KB)

Commitment 5 of the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS) remains the lowest scoring commitment. To consider what this means for the Alliance and its membership, we commissioned Manisha Thomas to conduct a study with our members. Initial results were presented and discussed in a well-attended webinar on 8 May.

We are pleased to now be able to share the final version of the Complaints & Feedback Mechanism report.

Main topics that recommendations focus on include fostering the right culture in an organisation, (such as promoting clear codes of conduct and whistle-blower protection); engaging with decision-makers, donors and regulatory bodies; developing resources and promoting learnings. A number of recommendations cover Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), such as expanding the pool of investigators and promoting inter-agency complaints mechanisms.

Some of these recommendations, we are pleased to say, we are already working on. For instance:

  • We are currently researching good practice on Code of Conducts, and we will hold a session on Code of Conducts during our HHR conference, October 2-4;

  • Whistle-blower protection is currently a topic on our PSEAH Contact Group;

  • The development of an advocacy strategy on verification is under way which will covers donors, UN and senior management;

  • We are in the process of developing a verification guide to include guidance on the implementation of the CHS;

  • Our CHS Exchange programme, including our next event in Bangkok on 19-20 November, continues to bring members together to exchange best practice on commitment 5.

However, the report highlights a number of other important areas for us to consider. These include researching the costs of running a Complaints & Feedback Mechanism (CFM); reviewing our CFM training course; supporting our members in inter-agency complaints mechanisms; promoting in-country PSEA networks and further developing the PSEA guidance for assessments.

We will continue to consider these recommendations. You will have the chance to contribute to this process by joining our new Accountability to Affected People Community of Practice, which will be an opportunity to share information, best practice and debate focused on topics related to many of these issues. If you are interested in joining this community, please send your name to Geneviève Cyvoct, our AAP manager.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.