Christian Aid Week to help families facing conflict, hunger and the climate crisis

International development charity, Christian Aid, is aiming to “give new hope” to people in Ukraine, Zimbabwe and around the world who are facing conflict, hunger and the climate crisis this Christian Aid Week.

From the war in Ukraine forcing millions to flee from their homes to the climate crisis in Zimbabwe causing devastating drought and hunger, Christian Aid is raising money to help those in most need during crises.

Christian Aid Week, the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, unites over 20,000 churches every year kicks off from 15 May. Hundreds of activists from across the country will be taking on fundraising challenges and hosting local events.

Chair of Christian Aid, Lord Bishop John Sentamu, said: “We are all connected. Whether it’s fleeing violence or dealing with the effects of the climate crisis, those in desperate need must be supported.

“In Zimbabwe, another crisis – the climate crisis – is causing families to go hungry. Even though it’s 7,000 miles away, the war in Ukraine is driving up food prices. But, with the public’s support, we are building wells and providing seeds that thrive in drought.

The former Archbishop of York added: “Every gift. Every action. Every prayer. Every one of us can give hope and change lives.”

Funds raised during Christian Aid Week will help the humanitarian charity continue its work, for example buying water taps for a community garden or building storerooms to store and preserve food.

In rural Zimbabwe, seven out of ten women rely on farming to earn a living and provide for their families. But with no rain, women can’t grow enough food for their children. In times of drought, many families can only afford to eat one bowl of porridge a day.

Jessica Mwedzi lives in Chadanyika village, Mutoko District in the northeast of the country. She explains, “One year, we had no rain. The scorching sun burnt my crops just as they were about to bloom. It was so painful and disheartening.”

She adds: “My children crave a decent meal, but I can’t provide. It pains me to send them to bed hungry”.

Through local partners, Christian Aid helps the most at-risk communities in Mutoko and Mudzi districts prepare for and adapt to the changing climate, empowering vulnerable communities to grow drought-resistant crops, build storerooms to preserve food for the dry months and learn new skills for alternative employment.

Christian Aid exists to create a world where everyone can live a full life, free from poverty. Poverty is an outrage against humanity. It robs people of their dignity and lets injustice thrive. But together we have the power to transform lives.

We are a global movement of people, churches and local organisations who passionately champion dignity, equality and justice in countries worldwide. We are the changemakers, the peacemakers, the mighty of heart.

We provide urgent, practical help in times of crisis and beyond. We seek to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes. Together with people living in poverty, we amplify our voices to speak truth to power and create lasting change.

Everyone is equal in the sight of God. For over 75 years, this has inspired us to stand together in solidarity with our global neighbours, of all faiths and none. Visit https://www.christianaid.org.uk for further information.