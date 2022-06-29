Christian Aid Statement to the Grand Bargain Annual Meeting 2022

Detail: The GB has helped Christian Aid to progress its global strategy, ‘Standing Together’. It has inspired us to accelerate the localisation agenda and refine our role as intermediary between donors and national and local civil society. We have moved to share indirect costs with partners, reinvigorated our partnership policy, embedded Charter for Change commitments into funding agreements with partners, given central priority to Accountability to Affected Population, developed a strategy for our nexus work, made survivor and community led response the centre of our humanitarian programmes and worked with others to develop the forthcoming ‘Pledge for Change’.

We very much welcome the unique space the Grand Bargain offers for all the key stakeholders within the humanitarian system to come together for candid and constructive discussions about how we can collectively work together to deliver better outcomes for people in need, and strongly support a continuation of this unique forum beyond its current timeline.

We welcome the significant advances in the global conversation especially on localisation, accountability and cash. We welcome the strong recognition of the role of national actors in global fora. We applaud the advances in the share of OCHA Country Based Pool Funds funding allocated to local actors. However,after6yearsmuch more needs to be done. GB commitments have not yet made as much of a difference at country level as expected.

We applaud the efforts of GB 2.0 in involving in decision-making local and national civil society networks such as NEAR and A4EP. Their involvement allows a deeper discussion on the real challenges they face within the humanitarian system. The conversations have sometimes been difficult, but necessary to achieve our aims.

Christian Aid welcomes the ODI annual report’s highlighting the survivor-and- community/led response approach of Local to Global Protection and others. We strongly encourage other signatories to investigate the scope for investing in similar approaches as a means of taking the participation revolution agenda to the next level; bringing together the cash, localisation, nexus and participation agendas; and giving more emphasis to the agency and empowerment of affected populations

The crisis in Ukraine has shown again the key role of crisis survivors and local civil society, including local faith-based actors, as first responders. Even 3 months from the start of the war in many areas of the country local civil society remain the only significant actors providing support to IDPs and survivors. We should use the significant amount of flexible funding available for the Ukraine crisis to drive forward the Grand Bargain cash, flexible funding, localisation and participation agendas and demonstrate how the Grand Bargain can be delivered quickly on the ground when sufficient political will is available, as an example for other crises to replicate.