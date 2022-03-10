Christian Aid says government must end vaccine unfairness

Two years on since the World Health Organisation declared the Covid global pandemic, the international development agency, Christian Aid, says the UK must speed up the global vaccine rollout.

According to the charity, this failure has created a world of “have jabs and have nots” and puts at risk all the sacrifices made over the last two years. Medical experts say the best way to prevent the emergence of vaccine-resistant variants is through universal access to vaccines - not just in one country but in all countries.

In the UK, it’s tempting to assume everything is back to normal thanks to the vaccine rollout and the lifting of restrictions. But Christian Aid emphasizes the pandemic is global, not local, and won’t be over for the UK until it’s over for everyone.

Christian Aid’s Chief of Policy, Oliver Pearce said:

“There is little talk of returning to normal in many countries because there has been nothing like the number of vaccinations required to break the transmission chains. Neither has there been enough to prevent new variants of concern emerging. Nor, worse still, vaccine-resistant strains in the future.”

According to UN Development Programme (UNDP), at the end of January, more than 3 billion people around the world were still waiting to receive their first dose.

Christian Aid, alongside the People’s Vaccine Alliance, argue not nearly enough has been done to remove the barriers preventing the rapid delivery of vaccine injections across the global south. The charities say to reverse this requires increased vaccine production and fairer distribution by, for example, dropping patents and transferring technology.

To maintain momentum after 24 months, Christian Aid is bringing together faith leaders from Burundi, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe on March 11 to share their experiences of how they helped communities understand the virus and how vaccines are vital to defeat it.

It comes in the same week that faith leaders from around the world are joining forces with others in calling for more concerted global action to tackle vaccine inequity. Gordon Brown, Graca Machel, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archbishop Makgoba are among the signatories of an open letter organised by the People’s Vaccine Alliance. Alongside Christian Aid, they are calling on governments to make sure everyone who needs a vaccine has one.

Oliver Pearce added: “It is not promises that people need, it’s vaccines. This is about justice and doing what is right to protect our fellow citizens around the world.”