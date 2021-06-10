Christian Aid response to UK donation of 100m vaccines

Hoarding of excess doses would be 'morally indefensible'

Christian Aid has welcomed the expected announcement by the Prime Minister today that the UK will donate at least 100 million surplus coronavirus vaccine doses within the next year, including 5 million beginning in the coming weeks.

Director of Policy, Public Affairs and Campaigns, Patrick Watt, said: "Boris Johnson's decision that the UK will share some of its excess pre-orders is a welcome step on the road to tackling the vaccine apartheid which has so far seen less than 1% of the one billion doses going to the poorest countries. Hoarding while vulnerable groups in poorer nations remain unvaccinated is morally indefensible and will delay the end of the pandemic.

"However, we need much greater ambition if we're to vaccinate the world. Best estimates are that a billion vaccines need to be given to poorer countries this year. And if we're to significantly boost production and lower costs, the Prime Minister needs to join Presidents Biden and Macron in supporting a patent waiver.

"Increasingly, Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel are out of step with a growing international consensus that pooling of intellectual property and know how is needed, given the scale of the crisis."

