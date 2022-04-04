Christian Aid reaction to IPCC Working Group III

Responding to the publication of the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Fionna Smyth, Head of Global Policy and Advocacy at Christian Aid, said:

“This report is a wake up call that shows we must address the root cause of the climate crisis by urgently cutting emissions. Emissions continue to go up and reversing that needs to be a global priority.

“Most of the people living on the front lines of the climate emergency have done the least to cause this problem. For example despite accounting for 17% of the world’s population, Africans contribute just 4% of global emissions. They need major emitters to take drastic action so that we can all have a safe and secure climate.

“The invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s control of European gas usage, has shown the folly of having a global economy reliant on fossil fuels. A shift towards decentralised, clean and ever cheaper renewables would help build a more peaceful world and also tackle the cause of the climate crisis.”