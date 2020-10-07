China and Humanitarian Aid Cooperation: Policy Briefing Issue 170 - October 2020

China’s international humanitarian aid role is increasing. Widely welcomed by recipients, China’s aid is also criticised on motivational and technical grounds and surrounded by intensifying political scrutiny.

There is an urgent need to ensure that humanitarian cooperation with China is not derailed politically, weakening support for developing economies when they are most in need. Constructive international policy dialogue and knowledge exchange between China and the international community is crucial to re-evaluating and strengthening humanitarian coordination and effectiveness.

Renwick, N. (2020) 'China and Humanitarian Aid Cooperation', IDS Policy Briefing 170, Brighton: Institute of Development Studies

