Children's rights in juvenile justice - Amnesty International's observations to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child on draft General Comment No 24 (201X)
Amnesty International welcomes the call for comments on the revised Draft General Comment No. 24 (201x), replacing General Comment No. 10 (2007)- Children’s rights in juvenile justice. This document should not been seen as an exhaustive list of issues but rather include certain suggestions on how to strengthen the provisions of the draft General Comment.