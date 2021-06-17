Introduction

For caregivers and teachers Welcome to the Children’s Climate Cards Climate change is happening. Impacts are projected to become increasingly severe across the world. Children have a right to have their opinions and ideas heard.

The Children’s Climate Cards provide a series of inspiring and interactive activities to engage children on the climate change agenda and call for climate action.

How do the cards engage children?

Children become climate explorers! Travelling on a climate craft across the world, they explore the past, present and future.

Each card has a fun climate craft mission to learn what climate change is, discover its global and local impacts where you live, and get inspired by climate action stories.

Children’s call for climate action; global goal Children create their own ‘call for climate action’ and share it widely with friends and family.

The goal is to inspire a call for climate action from children in every country in the world to hold decision makers accountable to children’s voice.

Can you help spread the word in your region?

The Children in a Changing Climate (CCC) coalition is a partnership of five leading child-centred development and humanitarian organisations: ChildFund Alliance, Plan International, Save the Children, UNICEF and World Vision International.