Children on the move: key facts and figures

Millions of children have migrated across borders or been forcibly displaced. As of 2016, 28 million children were living in forced displacement – this includes 12 million child refugees and child asylum seekers, and 16 million children living in internal displacement due to conflict and violence. These numbers do not include 7 million children internally displaced by natural disasters. Millions of other children had moved, within or across borders, in pursuit of better opportunities. This Data Brief presents key facts and figures about children in migration and displacement and the numbers behind UNICEF’s 6 Agenda for Children on the Move. For the challenges relating to data on migrant children, see the joint Call to Action by UNICEF, UNHCR, IOM, OECD and Eurostat here.