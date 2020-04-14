Children on the move: building migration data capacities - Workshop report

Introduction

The expert workshop “Children on the Move: Building Migration Data Capacities” was held in Rabat, Morocco on 20-22 March, 2019 against the background of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) and the Global Compact for Refugees (GCR). Both compacts, in the context of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, have identified as a priority the need to develop the collection, analysis and dissemination of data to improve governance and develop policies and programs specifically tailored to the need for protection of children on the move.

As mentioned in the first objective of the GCM, the signatories: “commit to strengthen the global evidence base on international migration by improving and investing in the collection, analysis and dissemination of accurate, reliable, comparable data, disaggregated by sex, age, migration status and other characteristics relevant in national contexts, while upholding the right to privacy under international human rights law and protecting personal data.

We further commit to ensure this fosters research, guides coherent and evidence-based policy-making and well-informed public discourse, and allows for effective monitoring and evaluation of implementation of commitments over time.” Data gaps and inconsistences and incomparable indicators seriously impact the ability of countries and international organizations to effectively protect migrant and forcibly displaced children. As spelled out in the United Nations document A World that Counts: Mobilising the Data Revolution for Sustainable Development, poor quality data can mislead; a lack of disaggregated data can make invisible entire population groups, and delayed data lead to missed opportunities for protection and prosperity. 1 If data are not disaggregated according to age and gender, it is difficult to assess children’s needs and ensure their protection, care and access to essential services and education. To give all children an equal opportunity to exercise their rights as enshrined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, implementing agencies, offices and ministries must have timely, high-quality data to define evidencebased resource planning and mobilization.

With the aim of enhancing coordination and strategic partnerships, the Ministry Delegate in Charge of Moroccans Living Abroad and Migration Affairs (MDCMREAM), the Kingdom of Morocco, IOM, UNICEF and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark convened this expert workshop. The event sought to jumpstart the development of a global approach to improve data on children on the move. It also sought to launch a concerted and cooperative effort to meeting and sharing the minimum data required to understand the needs and ensuring the protection of migrant and forcibly displaced children. The workshop brought together over 95 representatives from leading civil society organizations, national governments and intragovernmental organizations, as well as researchers and academics to identify priority areas and pilot solutions to the data challenges currently hampering activities intended to protect children on the move, as well as to meet and measure progress towards the goals and commitments laid out in the GCM, the GCR, and the 2030 Agenda.