Children in monetary poor households and COVID-19: Technical note

Children experience poverty differently from adults. Their needs, expectations, and aspirations are different. It is therefore important to directly assess their material shortcomings and deprivations, or measure their multidimensional poverty. Nevertheless, in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic, as parents lose their jobs and sources of income, it is also important to measure what happens to children living in monetary poor and impoverished households.

This technical note, jointly written by UNICEF and Save the Children, assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the number of children living in poor households. The authors distinguish between two effects – the per capita effect, or the average decline in income per person and the distribution effect. In the most pessimistic scenario, the current pandemic could increase the number of children living in poor households by up to 86 million by the end of the year, or by 15 per cent. This would bring the total number of children living in poor households globally to more than 670 million.