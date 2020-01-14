14 Jan 2020

Children make up 30% of all identified trafficking victims

Report
from Terre des hommes
Published on 14 Jan 2020 View Original

Trafficking in persons is a serious crime and a grave violation of human rights. Every year, thousands of children, women and men fall into the hands of traffickers – in their own countries and abroad.

Almost every country in the world is affected by trafficking, be that places where victims come from, travel through or are transported to.

Human trafficking can take on different forms, as exploitation can occur in different ways and in different sectors. While sexual exploitation and forced labour are the most notorious, trafficking for forced marriage, illegal adoption, forced criminality, organ removal and other motives also occur.

Situations of armed conflict also increase instances of trafficking, including children being recruited for armed combat as child soldiers.

Terre de Hommes believes that all children ‘on the move’ – either trafficked, abandoned, or forced to flee – must be given the protection they are entitled to. We use an inclusive approach, focusing on supporting all children on the move and fighting all forms of cross-border or domestic child trafficking.

Terre des Hommes aims to ensure that the rights of children on the move are taken into account to prevent them falling victim to trafficking, and to provide adequate support to trafficking victims.

We seek justice against perpetrators, call on authorities to strengthen legal frameworks and to ensure all children on the move are adequately protected. Working with local partners and applying a participatory approach is, for us, a precondition to do this.

Picture: A child in a Terre des Hommes programme in Benin. Terre des Hommes provides social workers to children on the move in the country to protect them from trafficking, exploitation and bad treatment. ©Tdh/Aymeric Mellet

