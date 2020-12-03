Children with disabilities - Ensuring their inclusion in COVID-19 response strategies and evidence generation

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, children with disabilities were among the most disadvantaged, facing increased exposure to abuse and discrimination and reduced access to services in many parts of the world. Understanding these pre-existing vulnerabilities can help anticipate how the COVID-19 pandemic could sharpen existing inequities and can shed light on where targeted efforts may be required.

The publication below draws on pre-COVID data to highlight how children with disabilities face greater risks in the midst of this pandemic. It documents what has happened to services for children and adults with disabilities across the world and includes examples of what has been done to address disruptions in services. It also discusses the challenges in generating disability-inclusive data during the pandemic.

Compared to children without disabilities, Children with disabilities are

57% less likely to have children’s books in their households

32% less likely to read books or be read to at home

1.7x more likely to have acute respiratory infection symptoms

The impact of COVID-19 on children with disabilities Services that are being disrupted include

Health services in more than 1/3 of countries

Social protection systems in at least 1/4 of countries

Learning support in at least 1/2 of countries