World
Children and young people’s voices in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic: Child-friendly report
Attachments
This research was conducted in March and April 2020 to explore children and young people’s reflections and perceptions on the COVID-19 outbreak. This study was organised in response to the young people’s continued child activism in the face of personal challenges.
For further information, please contact: Patricio Cuevas-Parra, Director, Child Participation and Rights, at Patricio_Cuevas-Parra@wvi.org