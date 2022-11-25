Children and Young People Forum on Ending Child Labour - Regional Consultation - South Asia

Context, Proceedings & Emerging Pointers from a consultation held in August 2022 towards ending child labour. Participants from across the region contribute to the Regional Action Plan for South Asia.
KEY RECOMMENDATIONS
- Improved access to education as the central agenda for action
- Social protection as a critical pathway
- From communications to adoption of strategies
- Integrating the role of young persons in the framework for elimination of child labour
- Forging effective government and CSO partnerships