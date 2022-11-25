World

Children and Young People Forum on Ending Child Labour - Regional Consultation - South Asia

Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Context, Proceedings & Emerging Pointers from a consultation held in August 2022 towards ending child labour. Participants from across the region contribute to the Regional Action Plan for South Asia.

KEY RECOMMENDATIONS

  • Improved access to education as the central agenda for action
  • Social protection as a critical pathway
  • From communications to adoption of strategies
  • Integrating the role of young persons in the framework for elimination of child labour
  • Forging effective government and CSO partnerships

Related Content