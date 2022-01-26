World + 14 more
Children and armed conflict - Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/HRC/49/58)
Attachments
Summary
In the present report, which covers the period from December 2020 to December 2021, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict explores challenges in ending and preventing grave violations and in strengthening the protection of children affected by armed conflict. She outlines the activities undertaken in discharging her mandate and the challenges faced and progress achieved in addressing grave violations against children. In addition, the Special Representative lays out her advocacy activities, including through her focus on lessons learned and best practices. She provides information on her efforts to build partnerships, and outlines priorities and makes recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by conflict.
Introduction
- The present report covers the period from December 2020 to December 2021 and is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 74/133, in which the Assembly requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to submit a report to the Human Rights Council on the activities undertaken in the fulfilment of her mandate, including information on the progress achieved and the challenges remaining on the children and armed conflict agenda. The Special Representative further elaborates on her activities with regard to the request of the Assembly in its resolution 72/245 to increase her engagement with States, United Nations bodies and agencies, regional organizations and subregional organizations, and to increase public awareness activities, including by collecting, assessing and disseminating best practices and lessons learned. In the light of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the creation of the children and armed conflict mandate, the Special Representative also elaborates on topics expected to have an impact on the mandate in the years to come and on areas of work that will need to be emphasized to reinforce the protection of conflict-affected children.