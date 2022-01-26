Children and armed conflict - Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/HRC/49/58)

Summary

In the present report, which covers the period from December 2020 to December 2021, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict explores challenges in ending and preventing grave violations and in strengthening the protection of children affected by armed conflict. She outlines the activities undertaken in discharging her mandate and the challenges faced and progress achieved in addressing grave violations against children. In addition, the Special Representative lays out her advocacy activities, including through her focus on lessons learned and best practices. She provides information on her efforts to build partnerships, and outlines priorities and makes recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by conflict.

Introduction