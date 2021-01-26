Children and armed conflict - Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/HRC/46/39) [EN/AR/RU]

Human Rights Council

Forty-sixth session

22 February–19 March 2021

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development

Summary

In her report, which covers the period from December 2019 to December 2020, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict explores challenges in ending and preventing grave violations and in strengthening the protection of children affected by armed conflict. She outlines the activities undertaken in discharging her mandate, including by working with human rights entities and mechanisms, and the progress achieved in addressing grave violations against children. The Special Representative also lays out her advocacy activities, including through her focus on lessons learned and best practices. In addition, the Special Representative provides information on her field visits and on her efforts to engage with regional organizations and international partners. She outlines challenges and priorities on her agenda and concludes with a set of recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by conflict.

I. Introduction