Children and armed conflict - Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/HRC/46/39) [EN/AR/RU]
Human Rights Council
Forty-sixth session
22 February–19 March 2021
Agenda item 3
Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, including the right to development
Summary
In her report, which covers the period from December 2019 to December 2020, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict explores challenges in ending and preventing grave violations and in strengthening the protection of children affected by armed conflict. She outlines the activities undertaken in discharging her mandate, including by working with human rights entities and mechanisms, and the progress achieved in addressing grave violations against children. The Special Representative also lays out her advocacy activities, including through her focus on lessons learned and best practices. In addition, the Special Representative provides information on her field visits and on her efforts to engage with regional organizations and international partners. She outlines challenges and priorities on her agenda and concludes with a set of recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by conflict.
I. Introduction
- The present report covers the period from December 2019 to December 2020 and is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/155, in which the Assembly requested the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to submit a report to the Human Rights Council on the activities undertaken in fulfilment of her mandate, including information on her field visits, on progress achieved and on challenges remaining on the children and armed conflict agenda. The Special Representative further elaborates on her activities with regard to the request of the Assembly in its resolution 72/245 to increase her engagement with States, United Nations bodies and agencies, regional organizations and subregional organizations, and to increase public awareness activities, including by collecting, assessing and disseminating best practices and lessons learned, in accordance with her mandate. In the report, she also elaborates on the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on her work and on ending and preventing grave violations against children more broadly.