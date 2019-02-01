Children and armed conflict: Report of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict (A/HRC/40/49)

Summary

In her report, which covers the period from December 2017 to December 2018, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict explores challenges in ending and preventing grave violations and in strengthening the protection of children affected by armed conflict, including with regard to the abduction of children by parties to conflict and children of or recruited as foreign fighters. She outlines the activities undertaken in discharging her mandate and the progress achieved in addressing grave violations against children. She also provides details about her increased efforts towards adequate, sustainable and reliably funded reintegration programmes. The Special Representative also lays out her awareness-raising and mainstreaming activities, including through her focus on lessons learned and best practices. In addition, the report provides information on her field visits and on her efforts to engage with regional organizations and international partners. It outlines a number of the challenges and priorities on her agenda and concludes with a set of recommendations to enhance the protection of children affected by conflict.

I. Introduction