Children and armed conflict - Annual Report of the Secretary-General - Summary 2020

Children Affected by Grave Violations

TRENDS AND DEVELOPMENTS 2020

Violence and hostilities have continued to have a devastating impact on children in 2020. The number of grave violations verified in 2020 remained high and the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the vulnerability of boys and girls to grave violations and impeded verification in some situations. The report A/75/873-S/2021/437 is available at: undocs.org