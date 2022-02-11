Children and adolescents in African countries should also be vaccinated for COVID-19

Nadia A Sam-Agudu, Nana Kofi Quakyi, Refiloe Masekela, Alimuddin Zumla, Jean B Nachega

Summary box

Available evidence indicates that children and adolescents can transmit SARS-CoV-2 infection and are also vulnerable to severe disease and death.

There has been recent acceleration in approvals, initiation and scale-up of COVID-19 vaccination among children under 18 years in high-, low- and middle-income countries around the world.

Current data indicate that children in African countries also experience COVID-19-related morbidity and mortality, which may be worse than that of their counterparts in other regions of the world.