Children and adolescents in African countries should also be vaccinated for COVID-19
Attachments
Nadia A Sam-Agudu, Nana Kofi Quakyi, Refiloe Masekela, Alimuddin Zumla, Jean B Nachega
Summary box
Available evidence indicates that children and adolescents can transmit SARS-CoV-2 infection and are also vulnerable to severe disease and death.
There has been recent acceleration in approvals, initiation and scale-up of COVID-19 vaccination among children under 18 years in high-, low- and middle-income countries around the world.
Current data indicate that children in African countries also experience COVID-19-related morbidity and mortality, which may be worse than that of their counterparts in other regions of the world.
In this article, we outline the global status quo on scale-up of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for younger populations, and make an argument for why African children and adolescents should also be targeted for vaccination.