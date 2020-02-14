Østby, Gudrun; Siri Aas Rustad & Andreas Forø Tollefsen (2020) Children Affected by Armed Conflict, 1990–2018, Conflict Trends, 1. Oslo: PRIO.

Brief Points

• The number of children living in conflict zones has been steadily increasing since 2000.

• In 2018, approximately 1.5 billion children under the age of 18 (66%, or two out of three of all children) were living in a conflict-affected country.

• Approximately 415 million children (over one in six) were living in a conflict zone in 2018. This constitutes a 3% drop from 2017.

• In 2018, approximately 149 million children were living in high-intensity conflict zones, i.e. conflicts with more than 1,000 battle-related deaths. This marks a substantial decrease from 2017.

While armed conflicts and crises Brief Points affect people of all ages, children are particularly susceptible to the effects of war. In 2018, almost two thirds of the world’s children were living in a conflict-ridden country. More than 415 million children – over one in six – were living less than 50 km from where the actual fighting took place. Despite improved population data, we still need more systematic knowledge on how these children are both directly and indirectly affected by armed conflict, such as through killing and maiming, child soldier recruitment, sexual exploitation, denial of humanitarian access, and poor health conditions.