Children Affected by Armed Conflict, 1990–2017

from Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
​This policy brief represents the first annual update of a mapping of the number of children living in conflict settings around the world, extending the existing data series to 2017. More than half of the world’s children were living in a conflict-ridden country in 2017. Even more worryingly, more than 420 million children, or more than one in six children, were living very close to a conflict zone – that is, less than 50km from where the actual fighting took place. Despite some recent progress in data collection and research, we need more systematic knowledge on how these children are impacted by conflict. More resources should be invested in collecting and managing systematic data on the various ways in which these children are directly affected by armed conflict, such as through killing and maiming, child soldier recruitment, sexual exploitation, and the denial of humanitarian access.

  • In 2017, approximately 1.8 billion children under the age of 18 (81% of all children) were living in a conflictaffected country.

  • In 2017, approximately 420 million children (more than 1 out of 6) were living in a conflict zone. This constitutes a 7% increase from 2016, which this update calculates as 393 million children.

  • In 2017, approximately 142 million children were living in high intensity conflict zones, i.e conflicts with more than 1,000 battle-related deaths. This marks a substantial decrease from 2016.

  • The number of children living in conflict zones has been steadily increasing since the year 2000.

  • Asia is the world region with the highest total number of children living in conflict zones.

  • The Middle East is the world region in which a child has the highest probability of living in a conflict zone.

