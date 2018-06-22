Child wasting and stunting: Time to overcome the separation - A Briefing Note for policy makers and programme implementers (June 2018)

The problem

In recent decades, the nutrition community has separated child wasting and stunting along the humanitarian/development divide. This has resulted in different policies, programmes, research and funding for these two manifestations of child undernutrition. For example, programmes for treating children who are wasted (thinner than they should be1) are funded and managed separately from those focused on preventing children from becoming stunted (shorter than they should be2).

The ENN-coordinated Wasting-Stunting (WaSt) Technical Interest Group (TIG) has found compelling scientific grounds for concluding that the current separation is not justified and may even be detrimental (1). Greater programming efficiency and effectiveness can be realised if both forms of undernutrition are jointly tackled. This will require a radical change in how we view, finance and intervene to reduce child wasting and stunting (figure 1).

Wasting and stunting share common risk factors

A significant proportion (20-30%) of wasting and stunting originates in utero, which highlights the importance of maternal nutrition before and during pregnancy for the prevention of wasting and stunting (1). This also highlights the importance of considering both forms of malnutrition and how to best address them right from birth.

It is also important to note, that the process underlying wasting and stunting involves multiple risk factors and interactions which can change over time for example, involving poor diet and feeding practices, as well as episodes of infectious disease and environmental contamination. Evidence indicates that most risk factors for a child becoming wasted or stunted during infancy and childhood, are the same (2), but they may vary in combination and magnitude, leading to diverging trends in different contexts. For example, in Nepal substantial reductions in levels of child stunting between 2001 and 2011 were not matched by reductions in wasting (3).

In general, therefore, there are both similar risk factors and similar windows of opportunity during the lifecycle, i.e. from preconception through early infancy and childhood, through which to intervene to reduce child wasting and stunting.

Wasting and stunting are both important in all contexts

Although the focus in humanitarian contexts is primarily on wasting, leaving stunting mainly in the domain of development actors, wasting and stunting are in fact usually present in both contexts (4, 5). It is well known that a large number of wasted children live in stable contexts and it is encouraging that policies and programmes for the treatment of wasting wherever it exists have received increased attention over the last ten years.

However, in fragile and conflict-affected states, the focus continues to be mainly on wasting. This is concerning, given recent ENN estimates that roughly 45% of the global burden of stunted children live in these unstable contexts (6). There is therefore little justification for the humanitarian/ development divide between wasting and stunting in policy and funding.

Both need to be tackled where they exist, irrespective of context.

Wasting and stunting impact on each other

There is mounting evidence that a wasted child is more likely to become stunted and a stunted child is more likely to become wasted. We find that periods of being wasted, or having fluctuating weight, increase the risk of becoming stunted later (7, 8). Other research also indicates that during a period of being treated for severe wasting, a child’s growth in height slows down until their weight has recovered (1). These findings strongly indicate that the body adjusts to inadequate weight gain by slowing height growth (9); this is important as it underlines the role that preventing and treating wasting may play in promoting height growth in children.

Wasting and stunting share common consequences

The risk of death increases as a child becomes more wasted and the same is true of stunting (albeit with a lower level of risk). Severe wasting is usually highlighted as carrying the highest risk of death (~12 times more likely to die than a non-wasted or stunted child). However, severe stunting also carries a high risk of death (five times more likely to die than a non-wasted or stunted child). That said, greater attention is given to the impact of stunting on brain development and economic losses in the stuntingprevention discourse. Less well known, and highlighted by our research, is the fact that children who are wasted and stunted at the same time (concurrently) have a multiplicative increased mortality risk (10, 11). Being concurrently wasted and stunted3 amplifiesthe risk of death to levels comparable to children with the most severe form of wasting who are routinely treated with therapeutic protocols. This finding highlights the limitations of traditional categories for the targeting of treatment based on the degree of wasting alone.