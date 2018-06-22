Child wasting and stunting: Time to overcome the separation (2018)

A Briefing Note for policy makers and programme implementers

In recent decades, the nutrition community has separated child wasting and stunting along the humanitarian/development divide. This has resulted in different policies, programmes, research and funding for these two manifestations of child undernutrition. The ENN-coordinated Wasting-Stunting (WaSt) Technical Interest Group (TIG) has found compelling scientific grounds for concluding that the current separation is not justified and may even be detrimental. Greater programming efficiency and effectiveness can be realised if both forms of undernutrition are jointly tackled. This will require a radical change in how we view, finance and intervene to reduce child wasting and stunting.

