Child Protection in Humanitarian Action (CPHA) Competency Framework

The Child Protection in Humanitarian Action Competency Framework builds on the Minimum Standards for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action to articulate a set of recognised technical competencies for child protection in humanitarian action. It broadly describes expected standards of performance across a number of technical competencies that can be applied to different roles within the sector.

The framework is intended to inform staff recruitment, learning and professional development, performance management, planning and organisational design. It is a sector-wide guidance to advance the accountability, effectiveness and predictability of CP preparedness, response and recovery programming for affected populations.

The framework is primarily intended for use by CP and HR practitioners in humanitarian contexts. However, it is also relevant at global level or in development settings in support of planning and emergency preparedness. It is best used in conjunction with the Core Humanitarian Competency Framework (CHCF), where applicable the Competency Framework for Child Protection Coordinators and Information Management Officers and the EiE Competency Framework. It is transferable across people, countries and cultures and can be a valuable tool for entry-, mid- and senior-level professional development.