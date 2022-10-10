Child Protection and Food Security: An evidence review of the linkages in humanitarian settings.

This evidence review is part of a global initiative led by the Global Child Protection Area of Responsibility, in partnership with Plan International, to strengthen collaboration between child protection and food security actors in humanitarian settings. In collaboration with the Global Food Security Cluster, this initiative aims to provide humanitarian practitioners with strengthened knowledge and technical tools to integrate child protection and food security responses. The findings from the evidence review will inform the development of programmatic and advocacy tools as well as technical support and capacity-strengthening provided directly to child protection and food security cluster coordination mechanisms and their partners. For more information on the initiative, please see Integrating Child Protection and Food Security in Humanitarian Action.

This evidence review is part of a broader effort by child protection and other global humanitarian actors to promote effective ways of collaborating across sectors, including education, health, camp coordination and camp management, and food security. For more information on this initiative and other evidence reviews, please see Working Across Sectors for Children’s Protection.