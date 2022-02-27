Child protection and cash-based interventions tip-sheet

This tip-sheet includes suggestions on when and how Cash-Based Interventions (CBIs) can be used as an assistance modality to mitigate Child Protection risks and enhance protection benefits. It is applicable to CBI integrated into Child Protection programming and Child Protection mainstreaming in cash programming. The use of cash is not inherently risky; no more than any other aid modality. Associated protection risks depend on context, age, gender and diversity and need to be identified, assessed and mitigated across the program cycle through tailor-made interventions.