Child poverty profiles: Understanding internationally comparable estimates

Introduction

The purpose of this brief note is to explain the rationale, content, and mechanics of internationally comparable estimates of child poverty. It should be highlighted the emphasis is on internationally comparable estimates. The virtue of this estimates is not their accuracy country-by-country, but the possibility of comparing child poverty across countries because strictly the same dimensions, the same indicators, and the same thresholds have been used. Moreover, they allow for meaningful supra-national aggregates as they allow to add “like with like” across countries and regions. Obviously, thus, they are not intended, nor should they be used, for nationally relevant child poverty assessment.

Definition of child poverty

Within the human rights approach to poverty, there are rights constitutive of poverty. They are the rights that require directly and fundamentally material resources for their continued realization.

Child poverty is the lack of public and private material resources to realize their rights constitutive of poverty.

Child poverty and deprivation are different from poverty among adults. The main reason is that their needs are different - from nutrition through schooling to health care. Their experience of poverty and its consequences are different. Moreover, they depend on adults for support, care, and satisfaction of their needs. One of the most salient differences is that children should not work to earn a living.

Rationale for the definition and measurement of child poverty

This definition of child poverty is independent of income. Thus, it is not that child poverty is a proxy or a substitute or a marker or cause or a consequence of lack of income. Actually, child poverty could be either or both a cause and consequence of monetary poverty. Just as monetary poverty could be a cause and consequence of child poverty.

The important issue is that child poverty is not measured because it could be a cause or a consequence of monetary poverty. We measure it because it is important in and of itself and it directly affects children today (independently of any possible causal relationship with their parents’ income). The deprivation in these rights is what makes the child poor.

Importantly, all the rights ought to be assessed simultaneously for the same child. Otherwise, a dashboard instead of an estimate of child poverty would be obtained. A dashboard is not sufficient for identifying poor children. For example, let us a imagine a country where a third of the children are out of school, a third of the children are malnourished, and a third of the children lack access to health services. It is important to know if these are the same children (a third of the total child population, all suffering simultaneously three deprivations) or completely different children.

Moreover, the concept of constitutive rights is important. It helps in establishing what is included in the measurement. The rights which are assessed become dimensions in the estimate. The crucial test to include a dimension is to ask if the realization of the right depends crucially on the utilization of material resources (i.e. beyond monetary). Thus, housing, sanitation, and education, which require material resources are included but privacy or religious freedom or happiness are not. Besides the Human Rights approach, this is congruent with everyday language, the definition of poverty in a dictionary, and the Capabilities, Basic Needs, and other long-standing approaches to measure poverty.