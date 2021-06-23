Child Marriage in the context of COVID-19: Analysis of trends, programming and alternative approaches in the MENA region, June 2021

Highlights

The study conducted by UNICEF MENA in collaboration with UNFPA Arab States Regional Office (ASRO), has documented good practices, programmatic interventions and alternative approaches being implemented to curb the impact of COVID-19 on child marriage in the region.

This study documents programmatic examples from six countries- Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and Yemen; and provides key recommendations for strengthening child marriage prevention programming during COVID-19 response and recovery phases.